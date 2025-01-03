Cold wave in India: Zero visibility in Delhi-NCR, low temp in Maharashtra, UP, Rajasthan, MP, other states | See pics

Cold wave in India: Amid falling temperature in several parts of North India, Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Friday. Situation was no different in other north Indian states like UP, Rajasthan, MP, etc.

1/9Cold Wave in India: Delhi woke up to a dense foggy morning on Friday, January 3. Several places in Delhi-NCR witnessed low visibility, reported ANI. (Hindustan Times)

2/9IMD has predicted that the weather in the national capital will remain same for the coming days. (HT_PRINT)

3/9As per IMD updates, cold wave like conditions will also persist in other states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, etc.

4/9On Thursday, minimum temperatures were below 0°C over many parts of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh; 4-9°C over many parts of Northwest and Central India and Jharkhand; 9-14°C over many parts of East India, (ANI)

5/9Due to severa cold wave across North India, people were seen taking help of bonfire to protect themselves from cold wave during cool weather in Patna, Bihar, India, on Thursday. (Agency photos)

6/9Amid severe coldwave-like conditions in Delhi-NCR, the Republic Day Parade practice continues without any delay. The RPF contingent braves cold waves during rehearsal for Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on the first day of 2025 (Hindustan Times)

7/9On Friday, Delhi's air quality was in the very category, with an AQI reading of 351 at 9 am. The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am. (AFP)

8/9On Thursday, the lowest minimum temperature of 4.4°C was reported at Dehri (Bihar) over the plains of the country. (HT_PRINT)