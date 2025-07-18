Coldplay Kiss Cam beats AI: Internet floods with memes after Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot 'moment' goes viral | In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 18 Jul 2025, 01:40 PM IST

Share Via

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has taken the centre stage since Coldplay debacle. The chief of the tech company based in Cincinnati was caught in Kiss Cam on Wednesday, July 16, in a private moment with the company’s chief human resources officer, Kristin Cabot, in Boston.

1/7The meme was captioned, 'Damn cold play did Andy Bryon dirty. Astronomer is looking for a CEO I’m sure.' (Photo: X/realtylerbogert)

2/7The meme was captioned, 'Billy, this is Andy Byron. He’s CEO of the billion dollar company, Astronomer, and he’s worth 10’s of millions of dollars. He has 2 kids and a wife, of which he cheats on with a Human Resources executive. His only defect is that he likes Coldplay'. (Photo: X/joppyp7)

3/7The meme was captioned, 'Andy Bryon logging into the first google meeting of the day'. (Photo: X/pregame_hq)

4/7The meme was captioned with laughing emoji. (Photo: @ErummZaeem/X)

5/7The post was captioned, 'The camera guy zooming in on Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer'. (Photo: danielmerja/X)

6/7The meme was captioned, ‘CEOs going to concerts from now on’. (Photo: X/danielmerja)