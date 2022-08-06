OPEN APP

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 8 marks the dominance of wrestlers for India

6 Photos . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 08:15 AM IST Livemint

Indian wrestlers added six medal in India's tally ... more

After winning Bronze in Tokyo Olympics, wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched gold by winning against Canadian wrestler Lachlan McNeil with a score of 9-2 in the men's 65kg weight category.  (AFP)
1/6After winning Bronze in Tokyo Olympics, wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched gold by winning against Canadian wrestler Lachlan McNeil with a score of 9-2 in the men's 65kg weight category.  (AFP)
With her spectacular performance, India's Sakshi Malik  secured another gold after conquering over her Canadian opponent Ana Godinez Gonzalez in the women's 62kg wrestling finale  (AFP)
2/6With her spectacular performance, India's Sakshi Malik  secured another gold after conquering over her Canadian opponent Ana Godinez Gonzalez in the women's 62kg wrestling finale  (AFP)
In the men's Freestyle 86 kg category of wrestling, Deepak Punia bagged another gold by defeating Pakistan's reigning gold medallist Muhammad Inam. His victory added third gold in the Medal tally on day 8 (REUTERS)
3/6In the men's Freestyle 86 kg category of wrestling, Deepak Punia bagged another gold by defeating Pakistan's reigning gold medallist Muhammad Inam. His victory added third gold in the Medal tally on day 8 (REUTERS)
 Anshu Malik secured first India's first medal on Friday by defeating Sri Lanka's Nethi Poruthotage in freestyle 57kg semi-final. However, the young wrestler lost to Nigera's Odunayo Adekuoroye in the final by 3-6. The wrestler won silver in her first apperance in Commonwealth games  (ANI)
4/6 Anshu Malik secured first India's first medal on Friday by defeating Sri Lanka's Nethi Poruthotage in freestyle 57kg semi-final. However, the young wrestler lost to Nigera's Odunayo Adekuoroye in the final by 3-6. The wrestler won silver in her first apperance in Commonwealth games  (ANI)
It took only 26 seconds to Divya Kakran to win the bronze medal match under Women's Freestyle Wrestling 68kg category in Birmingham on Friday. The Indian wrestler secured her bronze medal by defeating defeating Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga by 2-0 (PTI)
5/6It took only 26 seconds to Divya Kakran to win the bronze medal match under Women's Freestyle Wrestling 68kg category in Birmingham on Friday. The Indian wrestler secured her bronze medal by defeating defeating Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga by 2-0 (PTI)
Indian Grappler Mohit Grewal clinched bronze medal for India in the Men's Freestyle 125kg category on Friday. He defeated Aaron Johnson by 5-0 in the match. He won the match in 3 minutes and 30 seconds (REUTERS)
6/6Indian Grappler Mohit Grewal clinched bronze medal for India in the Men's Freestyle 125kg category on Friday. He defeated Aaron Johnson by 5-0 in the match. He won the match in 3 minutes and 30 seconds (REUTERS)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout