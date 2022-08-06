Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 8 marks the dominance of wrestlers for India

Indian wrestlers added six medal in India's tally ... moreIndian wrestlers added six medal in India's tally on the 8th day of Commonwealth Games. India's star wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia didn't settle below gold. Anshu Malik bagged silver in her maiden appearance. Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won bronze in the ongoing CWG 2022