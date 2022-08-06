Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 8 marks the dominance of wrestlers for India 6 Photos . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 08:15 AM IST Livemint Indian wrestlers added six medal in India's tally ... moreIndian wrestlers added six medal in India's tally on the 8th day of Commonwealth Games. India's star wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia didn't settle below gold. Anshu Malik bagged silver in her maiden appearance. Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won bronze in the ongoing CWG 2022 1/6After winning Bronze in Tokyo Olympics, wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched gold by winning against Canadian wrestler Lachlan McNeil with a score of 9-2 in the men's 65kg weight category. (AFP) 2/6With her spectacular performance, India's Sakshi Malik secured another gold after conquering over her Canadian opponent Ana Godinez Gonzalez in the women's 62kg wrestling finale (AFP) 3/6In the men's Freestyle 86 kg category of wrestling, Deepak Punia bagged another gold by defeating Pakistan's reigning gold medallist Muhammad Inam. His victory added third gold in the Medal tally on day 8 (REUTERS) 4/6 Anshu Malik secured first India's first medal on Friday by defeating Sri Lanka's Nethi Poruthotage in freestyle 57kg semi-final. However, the young wrestler lost to Nigera's Odunayo Adekuoroye in the final by 3-6. The wrestler won silver in her first apperance in Commonwealth games (ANI) 5/6It took only 26 seconds to Divya Kakran to win the bronze medal match under Women's Freestyle Wrestling 68kg category in Birmingham on Friday. The Indian wrestler secured her bronze medal by defeating defeating Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga by 2-0 (PTI) 6/6Indian Grappler Mohit Grewal clinched bronze medal for India in the Men's Freestyle 125kg category on Friday. He defeated Aaron Johnson by 5-0 in the match. He won the match in 3 minutes and 30 seconds (REUTERS)