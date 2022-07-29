Commonwealth Games 2022: Grand opening ceremony leaves the audience spellbound 6 Photos . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 06:41 AM IST Livemint The 22nd Commonwealth Games grand opening began wi... moreThe 22nd Commonwealth Games grand opening began with full pomp and show at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in CWG in 141 events. 1/6In the grand opening of Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian contingent led by ace shuttler PV Sindhu and hockey captain Manpreet Sing marched with honour. (Team India(Twitter)) 2/6The spectacular ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 began at the Alexandar Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. Opening ceremony of CWG left the audience in splendid. ((Twitter)) 3/6Opening Ceremony's major attraction was the 10 m high raging bull, Made with a 5 months of hard work, the grand raging bull was pulled along by female chain maker. (Birmingham 2022(Twitter)) 4/6People in the stadium elated with joy, when the 1978 band Duran Duran began performing on the stage in the Commonwealth Games Ceremony at Birmingham (Twitter) 5/6The Queen's Baton was brought in the stadium by the four times Commonwealths gold winner Tom Daley. He was accompanied by an entourage of LGBTQ+ flag-bearers. (BBC) 6/6The opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games concluded with full pomp and show and marked the beginning of all the competitions in Birmingham (Birmingham (Twitter))