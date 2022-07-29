Commonwealth Games 2022: Grand opening ceremony leaves the audience spellbound

6 Photos . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 06:41 AM IST

Share Via

The 22nd Commonwealth Games grand opening began wi... moreThe 22nd Commonwealth Games grand opening began with full pomp and show at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in CWG in 141 events.