Commonwealth Games 2022: Grand opening ceremony leaves the audience spellbound

6 Photos . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 06:41 AM IST Livemint

In the grand opening of Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian contingent led by ace shuttler PV Sindhu and hockey captain Manpreet Sing marched with honour. (Team India(Twitter))
The spectacular ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 began at the Alexandar Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. Opening ceremony of CWG left the audience in splendid. ((Twitter))
Opening Ceremony's major attraction was the 10 m high raging bull, Made with a 5 months of hard work, the grand raging bull was pulled along by female chain maker. (Birmingham 2022(Twitter))
People in the stadium elated with joy, when the 1978 band Duran Duran began performing on the stage in the Commonwealth Games Ceremony at Birmingham (Twitter)
The Queen's Baton was brought in the stadium by the four times Commonwealths gold winner Tom Daley. He was accompanied by an entourage of LGBTQ+ flag-bearers. (BBC)
The opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games concluded with full pomp and show and marked the beginning of all the competitions in Birmingham (Birmingham (Twitter))
