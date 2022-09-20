OPEN APP

Countries where Apple iPhone 14 series costs less as compared to Indian market

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 02:18 PM IST Livemint
  • In India, the price of Apple iPhone 14 series starts at 79,900. Three iPhone 2022 models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available for purchase, while the iPhone 14 Plus will hit retail shelves in October.
US: Apple iPhone 14 series starts at $799 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63,601 approximately)
Canada: Apple iPhone 14 series starts at CAD 1099 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67,068 approximately) (AFP)
Hong Kong: Apple iPhone 14 series starts at HK 6899 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,010 approximately) (REUTERS)
Singapore: Apple iPhone 14 series price starts at $1299 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,893 approximately) (AP)
Australia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at A$1399 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>76,312 approximately)               (AP)
UAE: Apple iPhone 14 series price starts at AED 3,399 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,711 approximately) (Bloomberg)
Malaysia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at RM RM 4,199 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,922 approximately) (Bloomberg)
​Japan: Prices of iPhone 14 series start at JPY 1,19,800 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67,000 approximately) (REUTERS)
Mainland China: iPhone 14 series price in Mainland China start at 5,999 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,000 approximately) (AP)
