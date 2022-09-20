Countries where Apple iPhone 14 series costs less as compared to Indian market 9 Photos . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 02:18 PM IST Livemint In India, the price of Apple iPhone 14 series starts at ₹79,900. Three iPhone 2022 models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available for purchase, while the iPhone 14 Plus will hit retail shelves in October. 1/9US: Apple iPhone 14 series starts at $799 ( ₹63,601 approximately) 2/9Canada: Apple iPhone 14 series starts at CAD 1099 ( ₹67,068 approximately) (AFP) 3/9Hong Kong: Apple iPhone 14 series starts at HK 6899 ( ₹70,010 approximately) (REUTERS) 4/9Singapore: Apple iPhone 14 series price starts at $1299 ( ₹73,893 approximately) (AP) 5/9Australia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at A$1399 ( ₹76,312 approximately) (AP) 6/9UAE: Apple iPhone 14 series price starts at AED 3,399 ( ₹73,711 approximately) (Bloomberg) 7/9Malaysia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at RM RM 4,199 ( ₹73,922 approximately) (Bloomberg) 8/9Japan: Prices of iPhone 14 series start at JPY 1,19,800 (around ₹67,000 approximately) (REUTERS) 9/9Mainland China: iPhone 14 series price in Mainland China start at 5,999 ( ₹69,000 approximately) (AP)