Countries where Apple iPhone 14 series costs less as compared to Indian market

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 02:18 PM IST Livemint

  • In India, the price of Apple iPhone 14 series starts at 79,900. Three iPhone 2022 models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available for purchase, while the iPhone 14 Plus will hit retail shelves in October.

1/9US: Apple iPhone 14 series starts at $799 ( 63,601 approximately)
2/9Canada: Apple iPhone 14 series starts at CAD 1099 ( 67,068 approximately)
3/9Hong Kong: Apple iPhone 14 series starts at HK 6899 ( 70,010 approximately)
4/9Singapore: Apple iPhone 14 series price starts at $1299 ( 73,893 approximately)
5/9Australia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at A$1399 ( 76,312 approximately)              
6/9UAE: Apple iPhone 14 series price starts at AED 3,399 ( 73,711 approximately)
7/9Malaysia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at RM RM 4,199 ( 73,922 approximately)
8/9​Japan: Prices of iPhone 14 series start at JPY 1,19,800 (around 67,000 approximately)
9/9Mainland China: iPhone 14 series price in Mainland China start at 5,999 ( 69,000 approximately)
