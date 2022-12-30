OPEN APP
Covid scare: Must-have health gadgets at home

6 Photos . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 02:42 PM IST Livemint
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new Covid Omicron BF.7 a variant of concern. According to experts, Covid-19 infection cases may see a surge in India in January, 2023. Here, we bring you some medical devices that you can keep at home to be ‘covid-ready’
Infrared thermometer | This medical device can measure one’s body temperature without coming in contact with the infected person. It is easily available on Amazon and Flipkart
Steamer | It helps reduce congestion and throat infection during cough and cold. You can buy it online easily
Nebulizer | It is a device to quickly administer oxygen directly to the lungs. A decent nebulizer may cost around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000, but you can buy at cheaper prices as well
Nebulizer | It is a device to quickly administer oxygen directly to the lungs. A decent nebulizer may cost around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000, but you can buy at cheaper prices as well
Digital Blood pressure monitor | Blood pressure is one of the health vitals that must be regularly tracked. It is easily available and comes with a starting price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000 and above
Pulse oximeter | The device helps measure one’s oxygen saturation level and pulse. A drop in SpO2 or oxygen saturation level is one of the symptoms of Covid-19 infection
