Covid scare: Must-have health gadgets at home 6 Photos . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 02:42 PM IST Livemint The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new Covid Omicron BF.7 a variant of concern. According to experts, Covid-19 infection cases may see a surge in India in January, 2023. Here, we bring you some medical devices that you can keep at home to be ‘covid-ready’ 1/6Infrared thermometer | This medical device can measure one’s body temperature without coming in contact with the infected person. It is easily available on Amazon and Flipkart 2/6Steamer | It helps reduce congestion and throat infection during cough and cold. You can buy it online easily 3/6Nebulizer | It is a device to quickly administer oxygen directly to the lungs. A decent nebulizer may cost around ₹2,000, but you can buy at cheaper prices as well 4/6Nebulizer | It is a device to quickly administer oxygen directly to the lungs. A decent nebulizer may cost around ₹2,000, but you can buy at cheaper prices as well 5/6Digital Blood pressure monitor | Blood pressure is one of the health vitals that must be regularly tracked. It is easily available and comes with a starting price range of ₹1000 and above 6/6Pulse oximeter | The device helps measure one’s oxygen saturation level and pulse. A drop in SpO2 or oxygen saturation level is one of the symptoms of Covid-19 infection