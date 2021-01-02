Covid-19 vaccine dry run held across all states and UTs in India: See pics

9 Photos . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 04:48 PM IST

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccination has begun acros... moreA dry run for Covid-19 vaccination has begun across India and will be conducted in at least 3 sites in all states. Previously, a dry run was conducted in 4 states in the last week of December. Here are the pictures of the nationwide dry run across India