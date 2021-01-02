Covid-19 vaccine dry run held across all states and UTs in India: See pics

9 Photos . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 04:48 PM IST

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccination has begun across India and will be conducted in at least 3 sites in all states. Previously, a dry run was conducted in 4 states in the last week of December. Here are the pictures of the nationwide dry run across India

1/9Tamil Nadu: A health worker takes part in the dry run conducted at a primary healthcare facility in Chennai. Apart from Chennai, the dry run is conducted in Nilgiris, Tirunevlevi, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore

2/9New Delhi: A volunteer takes part in the dry run conducted at a health facility in Delhi. In Delhi, the dry run is conducted at Venkateshwara Hospital in South West district, the Daryaganj dispensary in Central district and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara district

3/9Karnataka: Health professionals from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) take part in dry run for Covid-19 vaccination conducted in Bangalore, Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga are the 3 session sites at which the nationwide programme is taking place.

4/9Kerala: A health worker conducts the COVID-19 vaccination mock drill and dry run at Perrorkada district model hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The state is also witnessing the dry run programmes held at Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad

5/9Jharkand: Health workers at a government hospital in Ranchi after the dry run of Covid-19 vaccination. In Jharkand, the mock drill has been conducted in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Palamu and Pakur

6/9Telangana: Vaccinator prepares to give the vaccine as health officials take part in mock drill or dry run conducted for Covid-19 vaccination in Hyderabad

7/9West Bengal: Health officials and volunteers at Duttabad primary health center in Kolkata participate in the dry run for Covid-19 vaccination

8/9Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine, in New Delhi. He assured the that safety, efficacy & immunogenicity of the vaccine shall never be compromised