Business News/ Photos / Cristiano Ronaldo makes it official: Images of Georgina Rodríguez's 35-carat diamond engagement ring stuns internet

Cristiano Ronaldo makes it official: Images of Georgina Rodríguez's 35-carat diamond engagement ring stuns internet

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2025, 11:15 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, with a dazzling diamond ring worth $3 million.

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's jaw-dropping proposal to his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, turns heads. (X)

1/5Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's jaw-dropping proposal to his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, turns heads. (X)

After eight years of being in a relationship and sharing a blended family with Ronaldo, Georgina stuns fans with an Instagram post flaunting her 35-carat diamond engagement ring. (X)

2/5After eight years of being in a relationship and sharing a blended family with Ronaldo, Georgina stuns fans with an Instagram post flaunting her 35-carat diamond engagement ring. (X)

The dazzling 35-carat oval-shaped diamond engagement ring is estimated to be worth $3 million. (X)

3/5The dazzling 35-carat oval-shaped diamond engagement ring is estimated to be worth $3 million. (X)

Georgina announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a huge ring on her finger, captioning it ‘Yes I do. In this and all my lives.’ (X)

4/5Georgina announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a huge ring on her finger, captioning it ‘Yes I do. In this and all my lives.’ (X)

The couple went public with their relationship in 2017. Over the past eight years, they have stood by each other, overcoming both the pressures of public life and personal challenges. (X)

5/5The couple went public with their relationship in 2017. Over the past eight years, they have stood by each other, overcoming both the pressures of public life and personal challenges. (X)

