Cristiano Ronaldo makes it official: Images of Georgina Rodríguez's 35-carat diamond engagement ring stuns internet

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Share Via

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, with a dazzling diamond ring worth $3 million.

1/5Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's jaw-dropping proposal to his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, turns heads. (X)

2/5After eight years of being in a relationship and sharing a blended family with Ronaldo, Georgina stuns fans with an Instagram post flaunting her 35-carat diamond engagement ring. (X)

3/5The dazzling 35-carat oval-shaped diamond engagement ring is estimated to be worth $3 million. (X)

4/5Georgina announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a huge ring on her finger, captioning it ‘Yes I do. In this and all my lives.’ (X)