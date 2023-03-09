OPEN APP
CRPF women ‘daredevils’ embark on bike rally from Delhi to Chhatisgarh

6 Photos . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM IST Shweta Birendra Shukla

The women's bike rally will culminate on March 25 ... more

MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi flagged off a 1,848-km women bike rally from India Gate in Delhi to Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh (Twitter @ANI)
1/6MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi flagged off a 1,848-km women bike rally from India Gate in Delhi to Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh (Twitter @ANI)
The 75 women CRPF bikers will cover nearly five states during their 17-day journey on Royal Enfield motorcycles (Twitter @ANI)
2/6The 75 women CRPF bikers will cover nearly five states during their 17-day journey on Royal Enfield motorcycles (Twitter @ANI)
CRPF`s women personnel showcased rifle drill, as well as a presentation by women pipe band and drummers, were also displayed in the event (Twitter @ANI)
3/6CRPF`s women personnel showcased rifle drill, as well as a presentation by women pipe band and drummers, were also displayed in the event (Twitter @ANI)
The CRPF, a force with nearly 3.5 lakh personnel, is responsible to ensure security in Naxal-affected areas across the country as well as in terror-hit Jammu and Kashmir (Twitter @ANI)
4/6The CRPF, a force with nearly 3.5 lakh personnel, is responsible to ensure security in Naxal-affected areas across the country as well as in terror-hit Jammu and Kashmir (Twitter @ANI)
MoS Meenakshi Lekhi told that the women`s bike rally from India Gate in Delhi to Chhattisgarh`s naxal bastion Jagdalpur gives a clear message for women that we are sensitive as well as protectors of India (Twitter @ANI)
5/6MoS Meenakshi Lekhi told that the women`s bike rally from India Gate in Delhi to Chhattisgarh`s naxal bastion Jagdalpur gives a clear message for women that we are sensitive as well as protectors of India (Twitter @ANI)
CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen after the flagging-off of a bike rally of 75 CRPF personnel from India Gate (Twitter @ANI)
6/6CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen after the flagging-off of a bike rally of 75 CRPF personnel from India Gate (Twitter @ANI)
