CRPF women ‘daredevils’ embark on bike rally from Delhi to Chhatisgarh

6 Photos . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM IST

The women's bike rally will culminate on March 25 at Jagdalpur, where the CRPF Day Parade is being held in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to spread the message of women's empowerment and the end of naxalism and maoism.

1/6MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi flagged off a 1,848-km women bike rally from India Gate in Delhi to Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh

2/6The 75 women CRPF bikers will cover nearly five states during their 17-day journey on Royal Enfield motorcycles

3/6CRPF`s women personnel showcased rifle drill, as well as a presentation by women pipe band and drummers, were also displayed in the event

4/6The CRPF, a force with nearly 3.5 lakh personnel, is responsible to ensure security in Naxal-affected areas across the country as well as in terror-hit Jammu and Kashmir

5/6MoS Meenakshi Lekhi told that the women`s bike rally from India Gate in Delhi to Chhattisgarh`s naxal bastion Jagdalpur gives a clear message for women that we are sensitive as well as protectors of India