Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 21 2025 14:40:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.90 0.25%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,425.50 -3.48%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,989.70 1.65%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 419.10 -0.84%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 259.75 -2.68%
Business News/ Photos / Dalai Lama visits Zanskar monastery in Kargil, devotees gather to seek blessings | Photos

Dalai Lama visits Zanskar monastery in Kargil, devotees gather to seek blessings | Photos

10 Photos . Updated: 21 Jul 2025, 02:40 PM IST Livemint

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama visited Zanskar around July 20 after weather delays. He was greeted by thousands at Padum and embraced by monastic and civic leaders. During a multi-day stay, he conducted teachings, blessings, and promoted unity, harmony, and spiritual renewal

Dalai Lama received a grand welcome at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

1/10Dalai Lama received a grand welcome at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Dalai Lama greets devotees at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

2/10Dalai Lama greets devotees at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Dalai Lama enjoys a hot cup of tea at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

3/10Dalai Lama enjoys a hot cup of tea at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Dalai Lama greets devotees at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

4/10Dalai Lama greets devotees at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Dalai Lama attends function at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

5/10Dalai Lama attends function at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Devotees perform local dance for Dalai Lama at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

6/10Devotees perform local dance for Dalai Lama at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Dalai Lama at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

7/10Dalai Lama at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Dalai Lama with monks at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

8/10Dalai Lama with monks at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Dalai Lama meets other monastic leaders at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

9/10Dalai Lama meets other monastic leaders at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Dalai Lama at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

10/10Dalai Lama at Zanskar monastery  (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue