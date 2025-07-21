Dalai Lama visits Zanskar monastery in Kargil, devotees gather to seek blessings | Photos

10 Photos . Updated: 21 Jul 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama visited Zanskar around July 20 after weather delays. He was greeted by thousands at Padum and embraced by monastic and civic leaders. During a multi-day stay, he conducted teachings, blessings, and promoted unity, harmony, and spiritual renewal

1/10Dalai Lama received a grand welcome at Zanskar monastery (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

2/10Dalai Lama greets devotees at Zanskar monastery (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

3/10Dalai Lama enjoys a hot cup of tea at Zanskar monastery (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

4/10Dalai Lama greets devotees at Zanskar monastery (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

5/10Dalai Lama attends function at Zanskar monastery (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

6/10Devotees perform local dance for Dalai Lama at Zanskar monastery (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

7/10Dalai Lama at Zanskar monastery (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

8/10Dalai Lama with monks at Zanskar monastery (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

9/10Dalai Lama meets other monastic leaders at Zanskar monastery (Photo: Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)