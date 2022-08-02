OPEN APP

Defining Al Qaeda with 5 shocking images

4 Photos . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 04:56 PM IST Livemint

Al-Qaeda was the terror outfit behind the 9/11 attacks (wikipedia)
Bin Laden is best known for masterminding the September 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and sparked President George W. Bush's invasion of Afghanistan and the launch of the War on Terror
A file photo of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks. Al-Qaeda and many other terror outfits were indirectly involved in the planning of 26/11 attacks.  (Hindustan Times<br />)
Destruction site of US embassies. On August 7, 1998, nearly simultaneous bombs blew up in front of the American embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in Africa. Two hundred and twenty-four people died in the blasts, including 12 Americans, and more than 4,500 people were wounded. These attacks were soon directly linked to al Qaeda﻿.  (FBI)
