Business News/ Photos / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: From PM Modi, Amit Shah to Rajnath Singh - Know all spotted at swearing-in event

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: From PM Modi, Amit Shah to Rajnath Singh - Know all spotted at swearing-in event

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Feb 2025, 12:54 PM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: The swearing-in ceremony of Rekha Gupta as the new Delhi Chief Minister is taking place today at Ramlila Maidan. Six other ministers will take oath to office, including Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh constituency Rekha Gupta took oath to office as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. (Screengrab X @PTI)

1/9Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh constituency Rekha Gupta took oath to office as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. (Screengrab X @PTI)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: Parvesh Verma took oath as Delhi minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.  (Screengrab X @PTI)

2/9Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: Parvesh Verma took oath as Delhi minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.  (Screengrab X @PTI)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa took oath as Delhi minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.  (Screengrab X @PTI)

3/9Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa took oath as Delhi minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.  (Screengrab X @PTI)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: BJP MLA from Karawal Nagar constituency Kapil Mishra took oath as Delhi minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. (Screengrab X @PTI)

4/9Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: BJP MLA from Karawal Nagar constituency Kapil Mishra took oath as Delhi minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. (Screengrab X @PTI)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday arrived at Ramlila Maidan to attend Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony. (Screengrab X @PTI)

5/9Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday arrived at Ramlila Maidan to attend Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony. (Screengrab X @PTI)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was spotted at Ramlila Maidan during Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.   (Screengrab X @PTI)

6/9Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was spotted at Ramlila Maidan during Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.   (Screengrab X @PTI)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined ministers at Ramlila Maidan to attend the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony.   (Screengrab X @PTI)

7/9Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined ministers at Ramlila Maidan to attend the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony.   (Screengrab X @PTI)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were spotted at the mega event on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan CM Bhajalal Sharma, UP Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, arrived at Ramlila Maidan to attend Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony.   (Screengrab X @PTI)

8/9Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were spotted at the mega event on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan CM Bhajalal Sharma, UP Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, arrived at Ramlila Maidan to attend Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony.   (Screengrab X @PTI)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: PM Modi took centre stage with new Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan.  (Screengrab X @PTI)

9/9Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony: PM Modi took centre stage with new Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan.  (Screengrab X @PTI)

