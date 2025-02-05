Explore
Business News/ Photos / Delhi Elections 2025: Polling in full swing as voters head to booths to cast vote on Feb 5 | In pics

Delhi Elections 2025: Polling in full swing as voters head to booths to cast vote on Feb 5 | In pics

13 Photos . Updated: 05 Feb 2025, 09:25 AM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi Elections 2025: Voting for all 70 Delhi assembly seats is being held in a single phase, from 7:00 am till 6:00 pm. As many as 220 paramilitary companies, 19,000 home guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel are deployed to ensure free and fair elections.

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh showing his inked finger after casting vote on February 5. (PTI)

1/13Delhi Elections 2025: BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh showing his inked finger after casting vote on February 5. (PTI)

Delhi Elections 2025: Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra flashes his inked finger after casting his vote on February 5. (X @hdmalhotra )

2/13Delhi Elections 2025: Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra flashes his inked finger after casting his vote on February 5. (X @hdmalhotra )

Delhi Elections 2025: Amid ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri show their inked fingers after casting their votes on Wednesday. (PTI)

3/13Delhi Elections 2025: Amid ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri show their inked fingers after casting their votes on Wednesday. (PTI)

Delhi Elections 2025: Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit outside polling booth, showing his inked finger after casting his vote. (PTI)

4/13Delhi Elections 2025: Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit outside polling booth, showing his inked finger after casting his vote. (PTI)

Delhi Elections 2025: Senior Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party candidate Sandeep Dikshit arriving at the polling booth to cast their vote on Wednesday. (PTI)

5/13Delhi Elections 2025: Senior Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party candidate Sandeep Dikshit arriving at the polling booth to cast their vote on Wednesday. (PTI)

Delhi Elections 2025: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Tughlaq Crescent area after casting his vote on Wednesday. (PTI)

6/13Delhi Elections 2025: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Tughlaq Crescent area after casting his vote on Wednesday. (PTI)

Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva flashes his inked finger after casting his vote. (X @Virend_Sachdeva )

7/13Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva flashes his inked finger after casting his vote. (X @Virend_Sachdeva )

Delhi Elections 2025: People at a polling booth in Delhi on Wednesday morning to cast their votes for the capital’s state legislature election. (AP)

8/13Delhi Elections 2025: People at a polling booth in Delhi on Wednesday morning to cast their votes for the capital’s state legislature election. (AP)

Delhi Elections 2025: A police officer checking the identity card of a voter before allowing him to enter polling booth on Wednesday. (AP)

9/13Delhi Elections 2025: A police officer checking the identity card of a voter before allowing him to enter polling booth on Wednesday. (AP)

Delhi Elections 2025: A woman flashes her indelible ink mark on index finger after casting her vote for the state legislature election. (AP)

10/13Delhi Elections 2025: A woman flashes her indelible ink mark on index finger after casting her vote for the state legislature election. (AP)

Delhi Elections 2025: A polling officer checking the identity cards before allowing the voters to cast their votes on February 5. (AP)

11/13Delhi Elections 2025: A polling officer checking the identity cards before allowing the voters to cast their votes on February 5. (AP)

Delhi Elections 2025: People wait in a queue to cast their votes for Delhi assembly election on Wednesday. (AP)

12/13Delhi Elections 2025: People wait in a queue to cast their votes for Delhi assembly election on Wednesday. (AP)

Delhi Elections 2025: People standing in a queue, taking turns to cast their votes as police personnel ensures decorum during assembly polls on February 5. (AP)

13/13Delhi Elections 2025: People standing in a queue, taking turns to cast their votes as police personnel ensures decorum during assembly polls on February 5. (AP)

