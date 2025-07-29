Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 29 2025 12:35:54
  1. Larsen And Toubro share price
  2. 3,448.45 0.77%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 887.50 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 292.90 0.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 0.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 688.20 0.86%
Business News/ Photos / Delhi Weather Alert: Red warning! Heavy rainfall lashes national capital, IMD predicts more showers | In Pics

Delhi Weather Alert: Red warning! Heavy rainfall lashes national capital, IMD predicts more showers | In Pics

15 Photos . Updated: 29 Jul 2025, 12:43 PM IST Livemint

Delhi Weather Alert: Some areas of the national capital experienced light rainfall early Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above the normal for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

View of Kannan v People walking in the rain in Jangpura, on Tuesday New Delhi. July 29 2025.Ajeeth kk (PTI)

1/15View of Kannan v People walking in the rain in Jangpura, on Tuesday New Delhi. July 29 2025.Ajeeth kk (PTI)

View of Kannan v People walking in the rain in Jangpura, on Tuesday New Delhi. July 29 2025.Ajeeth kk (PTI)

2/15View of Kannan v People walking in the rain in Jangpura, on Tuesday New Delhi. July 29 2025.Ajeeth kk (PTI)

New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during rainfall, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI)

3/15New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during rainfall, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI)

New Delhi, India - July 23, 2025: MCD worker trying to open the choked drains waterlogged roads during heavy rainfall on NH-24 near the Vinod Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

4/15New Delhi, India - July 23, 2025: MCD worker trying to open the choked drains waterlogged roads during heavy rainfall on NH-24 near the Vinod Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

New Delhi: A rickshaw pullar during rainfall, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia) (PTI07_29_2025_000046A) (PTI)

5/15New Delhi: A rickshaw pullar during rainfall, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia) (PTI07_29_2025_000046A) (PTI)

New Delhi, India - July 28, 2025: People seen out during sudden rains at Kartavyapath in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

6/15New Delhi, India - July 28, 2025: People seen out during sudden rains at Kartavyapath in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

People enjoy the rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (ANI Photo) (HT_PRINT)

7/15People enjoy the rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (ANI Photo) (HT_PRINT)

Children play in an artificial pond at Kartavya Path during heavy rainfall in New Delhi on July 23, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)

8/15Children play in an artificial pond at Kartavya Path during heavy rainfall in New Delhi on July 23, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)

New Delhi: People perform 'Mudgal' exercise during rainfall, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_29_2025_000026B) (PTI)

9/15New Delhi: People perform 'Mudgal' exercise during rainfall, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_29_2025_000026B) (PTI)

New Delhi, India - July 28, 2025: People seen out during sudden rains at Kartavyapath in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

10/15New Delhi, India - July 28, 2025: People seen out during sudden rains at Kartavyapath in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_23_2025_000254B) (PTI)

11/15New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_23_2025_000254B) (PTI)

New Delhi, Jul 23(ANI): Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Ishant Chauhan) (Ishant Chauhan)

12/15New Delhi, Jul 23(ANI): Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Ishant Chauhan) (Ishant Chauhan)

New Delhi, India - July 22, 2025: Police officers waits infront of the Protest site where Congress party workers protest going on at Jantar Mantar during Heavy rain in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

13/15New Delhi, India - July 22, 2025: Police officers waits infront of the Protest site where Congress party workers protest going on at Jantar Mantar during Heavy rain in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra amid rainfall during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI07_22_2025_000403A) (PTI)

14/15New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra amid rainfall during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI07_22_2025_000403A) (PTI)

New Delhi, Jul 22 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Parliament House Complex during the rainfall on the second day of the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Rahul Singh/ANI Photo) (Rahul Singh)

15/15New Delhi, Jul 22 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Parliament House Complex during the rainfall on the second day of the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Rahul Singh/ANI Photo) (Rahul Singh)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue