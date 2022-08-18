OPEN APP

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project in final stage of construction. In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM IST Livemint

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nit... more

Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hours to 2.5 hours and Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours. (Twitter)
1/6Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hours to 2.5 hours and Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours. (Twitter)
It will be a 180 kilometers route via Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagr and Saharanpur. (Twitter)
2/6It will be a 180 kilometers route via Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagr and Saharanpur. (Twitter)
Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will be built at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8300 crore cost.It will also have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meters and over 400 water recharge points. (Twitter)
3/6Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will be built at around 8300 crore cost.It will also have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meters and over 400 water recharge points. (Twitter)
It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement .A 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife and multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions. (twitter)
4/6It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement .A 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife and multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions. (twitter)
The construction of the corridor will give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the project-covered areas and all-around development of the states. (Twitter)
5/6The construction of the corridor will give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the project-covered areas and all-around development of the states. (Twitter)
It will facilitate larger connectedness between economically important production and consumption centres and generate ample employment opportunities, both direct and indirect (Twitter)
6/6It will facilitate larger connectedness between economically important production and consumption centres and generate ample employment opportunities, both direct and indirect (Twitter)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout