Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project in final stage of construction. In pics 6 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM IST Livemint Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nit... moreUnion Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that the Delhi to Dehradun economic corridor has reached to its final stage 1/6Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hours to 2.5 hours and Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours. (Twitter) 2/6It will be a 180 kilometers route via Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagr and Saharanpur. (Twitter) 3/6Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will be built at around ₹8300 crore cost.It will also have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meters and over 400 water recharge points. (Twitter) 4/6It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement .A 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife and multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions. (twitter) 5/6The construction of the corridor will give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the project-covered areas and all-around development of the states. (Twitter) 6/6It will facilitate larger connectedness between economically important production and consumption centres and generate ample employment opportunities, both direct and indirect (Twitter)