Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project in final stage of construction. In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that the Delhi to Dehradun economic corridor has reached to its final stage

1/6Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hours to 2.5 hours and Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours.

2/6It will be a 180 kilometers route via Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagr and Saharanpur.

3/6Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will be built at around ₹ 8300 crore cost.It will also have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meters and over 400 water recharge points.

4/6It will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement .A 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife and multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions.

5/6The construction of the corridor will give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the project-covered areas and all-around development of the states.