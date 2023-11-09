Diwali 2023: Axis Securities recommends Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and 7 more stocks to buy this festive season

Samvat 2079 has come to an end and now we usher in... moreSamvat 2079 has come to an end and now we usher in Samvat 2080. Currently, the Indian economy finds itself in a sweet spot of growth. At this juncture, brokerage house Axis Securities has listed its Diwali Muhurat trading picks for this year. Let's take a look:

1/9Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the telecom stock with a target price of ₹ 1,155, indicating an upside of over 23%. Bharti Airtel has the leading ARPU in the industry and the management expects ARPU to improve from the current level of ₹ 203 to ₹ 300 going ahead due to a richer customer mix, aided by strong customer conversion from 2G to 4G/5G and other services, said Axis. The company has a strong focus on customers and will continue to gain a further increase in the realisation. Airtel's business fundamentals remain strong and continue to improve and the management foresees huge potential for continued strong revenue and profit growth, supported by expanding distribution in rural areas, investments in the network, and increasing 4G coverage, added the brokerage. (HT_PRINT)

2/9TVS Motor Company: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹ 2,100, implying an upside of over 30%. Axis continues to like TVSL considering its strong focus on the EV product pipeline ahead of incumbent 2W OEMs, product premiumisation in the ICE category, and growth in export markets. Being well-placed among listed players, it expects the company’s Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow by 16%/21%/23% CAGR over FY24E-26E. FY24/FY25 will be critical for the company as it executes its EV strategy for the domestic and export markets, said Axis. (MINT_PRINT)

3/9APL Apollo Tubes: Axis has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹ 1,950, which implies an over 21% upside. As per the brokerage, the incremental production from the Raipur plant will drive higher EBITDA/t from ₹ 5k/t to ₹ 6-7k/t in 2-3 years. Furthermore, the company’s market-creation efforts have brought more orders from railway stations and airports for heavy structural and coated products. These new projects provide demand visibility for the company over the next few years. Also, with a lower capex intensity ahead, higher OCFs, and the Raipur plant stabilising in due course, the company’s ROCE is likely to improve from 27% in FY24 to 37% by FY26, it added.

4/9Jyothy Labs: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ recommendation on the pharma stock with a target price of ₹ 440, implying an upside of over 6%. The company's recent initiatives, implemented over the last couple of years, have begun yielding positive results, and Axis expects these benefits to extend over the coming years. Axis expects the company’s EBITDA margin to be in the range of 16-17% for FY24-26 which will be driven by improving product mix, better on-ground execution, and focus on cost rationalisation measures, it said. Axis expects the company to deliver healthy Revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 13%/25%/25% CAGR over FY23-26E, respectively, which will elevate the company’s overall return profile. It also estimates its ROE to increase from 15% in FY23 to 21% in FY26.

5/9HDFC Bank: Axis has a ‘buy’ rating on the private sector lender stock with a target price of ₹ 1,800, which implies an almost 21% upside. The brokerage remains confident in the bank’s ability to sustain its growth momentum given the enormous opportunity post the merger in terms of a larger customer base, larger distribution network, and higher cross-sell opportunities to existing customers of HDFC. Moreover, it believes the current valuations, too, are reasonable and below the long-term average. A key concern for the merged entity was the pressure on margins, which was visible in Q2FY24. While near-term margins will continue to face headwinds, Axis expects recovery from FY25E onwards. Despite margin pressures, the management remains confident of delivering RoA between 1.9% and 2.1%, similar to the historical performance of the standalone bank, it added. (Bloomberg)

6/9Astral: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹ 2,150, implying an upside of over 13%. Astral is a manufacturer of Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (CPVC) and Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) plumbing systems catering to both residential and industrial use. The management expects strong demand to continue and increased its FY24 volume guidance from 15%+ YoY to 20%+ YoY. The company has also increased advertisement spending by 22% which is 3% of sales. The brokerage is bullish on the firm on the back of encouraging growth opportunities and gradual gaining of market share.

7/9Ahluwalia Contracts: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹ 770, indicating an upside of 13%. With favorable attributes such as a strong and diversified order book position, healthy bidding pipeline, new order inflows, its asset-light model, and emerging opportunities in the construction space, Axis expects the company to generate healthy free cash flows moving ahead and deliver Revenue/EBITDA/APAT growth of 23%/26%/27% CAGR over FY23-FY25E. It further added that the company exhibits a strong financial position reflected in its debt-free status, high cash/bank balance (12% of market cap), and high return ratio. Furthermore, the government’s higher focus on infra will keep the company’s order inflow intake robust moving ahead.

8/9SBI Life Insurance: Axis has a ‘buy’ rating on the life insurance stock with a target price of ₹ 1,535, which implies a 14% upside. SBI Life continues to maintain its leadership position with the best in the industry cost ratios. The company has been able to deliver strong APE growth over the past years and the brokerage expects the momentum to continue with a more balanced product mix. The company’s channel productivity continues to improve and the focus on improving productivity in the agency channel should yield results in the coming quarters, said Axis. It estimates margins to range between 28.5% and 29% over FY24-25E and expects APE growth to remain strong at ~17-18% over the medium term.