Do mega IPOs pay off? Just 50% of India’s billion-dollar issues trade above IPO price

India’s top 10 largest IPOs have delivered a mixed bag of returns for investors, with half of the stocks currently trading below their issue prices. While some mega listings have rewarded investors with healthy gains, others have struggled to hold their listing-day premiums.

Hyundai Motor India made history with the largest IPO ever in the Indian financial market. The Korean-based company raised ₹27,858 crore from investors, offering shares each at 1,960; it debuted in October 2024 with much attention.The stock saw a recovery rally in recent months, but it couldn’t hold on to those gains and slipped back under pressure, trading 7.16% below its issue price at ₹1,819.60.

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) followed as the second-largest IPO, with an issue size of ₹20,557.23 crore. However, in terms of returns, LIC has lagged behind its peers. Since its listing in May 2022, the stock has remained volatile on exchanges and currently trades at a 7.8% discount to its issue price of ₹949 per share.

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has been the story of caution among these mega listings. Despite generating enormous hype with an ₹18,300 crore issue, regulatory concerns weighed heavily post-listing. The stock tumbled as low as ₹350 in May 2025 from its IPO price of ₹2,150, an 80% plunge. Recent recoveries have eased some pain, but the shares still trade 27.4% below the issue price.

Not all mega IPOs disappointed. Tata Capital, the Tata Group’s NBFC, debuted in October 2025, raising ₹15,511.87 crore. At a current price of ₹330.50, the stock is modestly up 1.38% from its issue price of ₹326.

Coal India, listed way back in 2010, was the fifth-largest IPO with an issue size of ₹15,199 crore. Over its 15-year journey in the secondary market, returns have been modest, with the stock trading just 40% above its issue price of ₹245.

HDB Financial Services, another NBFC, entered the market in June 2025 after raising ₹12,500 crore. Despite being one of the largest issues of 2025, its performance has been lacklustre, as the company share price is only up by 14% from the issue price of ₹740.

LG Electronics India, another Korean-based company, made a solid entry into the Indian market following Hyundai’s entry. The IPO, fully an offer for sale, was subscribed 50 times, and the shares debuted at ₹1,710, a 50% premium over the issue price of ₹1,140.The stock continues to carry the strong listing as it trades 48.24% higher than the issue price of ₹1,689.9, making it one of the standout performers of the year.

Swiggy, the food delivery and quick commerce platform, had a modest 7.7% listing gain from its ₹11,327 crore fundraising. While the stock rallied in the first half of 2025, momentum slowed afterward, and it now trades 17% above its issue price.

Among older listings, General Insurance Corporation of India, which raised ₹11,256 crore in October 2017, trades 4.13% below its issue price of ₹912.

Similarly, SBI Cards & Payment Services, which completed its IPO in March 2020 raising ₹10,340 crore, is down 9.75% from its issue price of ₹755.

