Donald Trump inauguration: Candlelight dinner to DC rally, sneak peek into US-President elect's inaugural events | Pics

12 Photos . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Donald Trump inauguration ceremony: A day ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, US President elect Donald Trump was spotted dancing at Washington DC victory rally. His candlelight dinner was attended by several eminent personalities including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

1/12A day before his swearing-in ceremony, US-President elect joined the Sunday rally and will also take part in inaugural balls on Monday night. At his victory rally in Washington DC, Trump was spotted dancing on stage and greeting the public. (Getty Images via AFP)

2/12U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives to attend a rally the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

3/12Ivanka Trump speaks with Elon Musk at a candlelight dinner for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the National Building Museum on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

4/12A day before Donald Trump's swearing-in, Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, and his son accompanied US-President elect on stage during a rally. (REUTERS)

5/12Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk reacts next to his son during a rally for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the day before Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

6/12Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures during a rally with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the day before Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

7/12U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks as he attends a candlelight dinner along with his wife Melania at the National in Washington, D.C. U.S., January 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

8/12U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gives remarks alongside Melania Trump at a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

9/12Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson attend a candlelight dinner for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the National Building Museum on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

10/12Donald Trump Jr. attends a candlelight dinner hosted by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. U.S., January 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

11/12The candlelight dinner was attended by eminent personalities including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In the photo, Bezos can be seen talking to Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk (REUTERS)