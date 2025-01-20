Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 20 2025 15:58:59
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 988.25 -0.30%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 300.15 6.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,919.60 9.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 779.05 1.96%
Business News/ Photos / The inauguration of Donald Trump in Photos

The inauguration of Donald Trump in Photos

6 Photos . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 11:19 PM IST Fareha Naaz

Donald Trump Inauguration: Prominent dignitaries were spotted at the inauguration ceremony of 47th US President on January 20. From Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk and Barack Obama to George W Bush - all at US Capitol.

Donald Trump Inauguration: Argentina's President Javier Milei was spotted with US Rep Kat Cammack at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington on January 20. (REUTERS)

1/6Donald Trump Inauguration: Argentina's President Javier Milei was spotted with US Rep Kat Cammack at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington on January 20. (REUTERS)

Donald Trump Inauguration: US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (REUTERS)

2/6Donald Trump Inauguration: US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (REUTERS)

Donald Trump Inauguration: Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump was spotted at the US Capitol ahead of inauguration on January 20. (via REUTERS)

3/6Donald Trump Inauguration: Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump was spotted at the US Capitol ahead of inauguration on January 20. (via REUTERS)

Donald Trump Inauguration: Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, his wife and co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump arrive at the US Capitol for swearing-in of the 47th US President on January 20. (AFP)

4/6Donald Trump Inauguration: Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, his wife and co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump arrive at the US Capitol for swearing-in of the 47th US President on January 20. (AFP)

Donald Trump Inauguration: Former President George W Bush, his wife Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama at the 60th US Presidential Inauguration event. (AP)

5/6Donald Trump Inauguration: Former President George W Bush, his wife Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama at the 60th US Presidential Inauguration event. (AP)

Donald Trump Inauguration: Prominent dignitaries were spotted at the US Capitol on Monday, including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk,  (AP)

6/6Donald Trump Inauguration: Prominent dignitaries were spotted at the US Capitol on Monday, including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk,  (AP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue