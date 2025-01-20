The inauguration of Donald Trump in Photos

6 Photos . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 11:19 PM IST

Donald Trump Inauguration: Prominent dignitaries were spotted at the inauguration ceremony of 47th US President on January 20. From Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk and Barack Obama to George W Bush - all at US Capitol.

1/6Donald Trump Inauguration: Argentina's President Javier Milei was spotted with US Rep Kat Cammack at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington on January 20. (REUTERS)

2/6Donald Trump Inauguration: US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (REUTERS)

3/6Donald Trump Inauguration: Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump was spotted at the US Capitol ahead of inauguration on January 20. (via REUTERS)

4/6Donald Trump Inauguration: Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, his wife and co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump arrive at the US Capitol for swearing-in of the 47th US President on January 20. (AFP)

5/6Donald Trump Inauguration: Former President George W Bush, his wife Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama at the 60th US Presidential Inauguration event. (AP)