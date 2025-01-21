Donald Trump inauguration: Sneak peek into best moments from ceremony | In Pics 15 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 07:46 AM IST Livemint Donald Trump has taken oath as the 47th President of the United States. The oath was administered to him by Chief Justice John Roberts. Former presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W Bush have reached the US Capitol to take part in Donald Trump Inauguration ceremony. 1/15U.S. President Donald Trump shows a signed executive order during a rally on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar 2/15President Donald Trump, center, with first lady Melania Trump, left, salutes at Emancipation Hall after the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Angelina Katsanis/Pool Photo Photo via AP) 3/15Former President Joe Biden, left, and former Vice President Kamala Harris listen as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP) 4/15U.S. President Donald Trump throws a pen during a rally on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar 5/15President Donald Trump, center, salutes at Emancipation Hall after the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Angelina Katsanis/Pool Photo Photo via AP) 6/15Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol before the luncheon on the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein 7/15President Donald Trump, center, greets people at Emancipation Hall after the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Angelina Katsanis/Pool Photo Photo via AP) 8/15U.S. President Donald Trump sings an executive order during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena on the inauguration day of his second presidential term, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria 9/15The helicopter with outgoing United States President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden departs from the East Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC after the swearing-in of Donald Trump as President on January 20, 2025. Chris Kleponis/Pool via REUTERS 10/15President Donald Trump signs an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) 11/15Jan 20, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Donald Trump Jr. and his children, along with his former wife Vanessa Trump, depart at the end of inaugural ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol. Jack Gruber/Pool via REUTERS 12/15Supporters of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) join a rally against President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) 13/15Attendees listen as President Donald Trump speaks at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP) 14/15President Donald Trump, center right, reaches to kiss first lady Melania Trump as Barron Trump, from left, Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. watch at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP) 15/15Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Lauren Sanchez attend the ceremony of the Presidential Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool