Donald Trump tackles trade imbalance with new reciprocal tariffs to boost American industry

8 Photos . Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 10:47 AM IST

The White House informed that the US President, Donald Trump, will announce the historic reciprocal tariffs on April 2 to boost American competitiveness.

1/8US President Donald Trump has announced a historic move to bolster American businesses, with reciprocal tariffs set to take effect immediately from April 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

2/8On April 2, US President Donald Trump is set to unveil tariffs on global trading partners during an event scheduled at 4 pm (1..30 am IST) in the White House Rose Garden. (REUTERS)

3/8Trump's strict tariff plan is primarily intended to protect domestic industries in the United States. (REUTERS)

4/8The White House also announced that products made in America will be exempt from these tariffs. (AP)

5/8Donald Trump has slammed India for its massive and restrictive tariffs on American goods, labelling the country the ‘tariff king’ and accusing it of unfair trade practices. (PTI )

6/8Currently, US goods encounter a weighted average tariff of 7.7% in India, whereas Indian exports to the US face only 2.8%, creating a 4.9% gap. However, Trump anticipates a significant reduction in India's tariffs. (AFP)

7/8The tariff announcement is central to his initiative to revive US manufacturing and reform a world trade system that he has consistently criticised as unjust. (AFP)