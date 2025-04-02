Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Apr 02 2025 10:57:49
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 689.00 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 771.50 -0.01%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.60 1.63%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 348.20 -1.12%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.10 0.60%
Business News/ Photos / Donald Trump tackles trade imbalance with new reciprocal tariffs to boost American industry| In Pics

Donald Trump tackles trade imbalance with new reciprocal tariffs to boost American industry| In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 10:47 AM IST Livemint

The White House informed that the US President, Donald Trump, will announce the historic reciprocal tariffs on April 2 to boost American competitiveness.

US President Donald Trump has announced a historic move to bolster American businesses, with reciprocal tariffs set to take effect immediately from April 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

1/8US President Donald Trump has announced a historic move to bolster American businesses, with reciprocal tariffs set to take effect immediately from April 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

On April 2, US President Donald Trump is set to unveil tariffs on global trading partners during an event scheduled at 4 pm (1..30 am IST) in the White House Rose Garden. (REUTERS)

2/8On April 2, US President Donald Trump is set to unveil tariffs on global trading partners during an event scheduled at 4 pm (1..30 am IST) in the White House Rose Garden. (REUTERS)

Trump's strict tariff plan is primarily intended to protect domestic industries in the United States. (REUTERS)

3/8Trump's strict tariff plan is primarily intended to protect domestic industries in the United States. (REUTERS)

The White House also announced that products made in America will be exempt from these tariffs. (AP)

4/8The White House also announced that products made in America will be exempt from these tariffs. (AP)

Donald Trump has slammed India for its massive and restrictive tariffs on American goods, labelling the country the ‘tariff king’ and accusing it of unfair trade practices. (PTI )

5/8Donald Trump has slammed India for its massive and restrictive tariffs on American goods, labelling the country the ‘tariff king’ and accusing it of unfair trade practices. (PTI )

Currently, US goods encounter a weighted average tariff of 7.7% in India, whereas Indian exports to the US face only 2.8%, creating a 4.9% gap. However, Trump anticipates a significant reduction in India's tariffs. (AFP)

6/8Currently, US goods encounter a weighted average tariff of 7.7% in India, whereas Indian exports to the US face only 2.8%, creating a 4.9% gap. However, Trump anticipates a significant reduction in India's tariffs. (AFP)

The tariff announcement is central to his initiative to revive US manufacturing and reform a world trade system that he has consistently criticised as unjust. (AFP)

7/8The tariff announcement is central to his initiative to revive US manufacturing and reform a world trade system that he has consistently criticised as unjust. (AFP)

The upcoming implementation of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on April 2 has largely influenced market sentiments globally. (AP)

8/8The upcoming implementation of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on April 2 has largely influenced market sentiments globally. (AP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue