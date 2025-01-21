Donald Trump's first dance with Melania as POTUS; JD Vance, Usha, Ivanka, Eric, and others join the floor | See pics

12 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 02:44 PM IST

47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump took the centre stage at the Commander-in-Chief inaugural ball in Washington. The two shared their first dance after the inaugural ceremony. The ball dance ceremony was also joined by VP JD Vance and wife Usha Vance

1/12US President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington on Monday (REUTERS)

2/12The Liberty Ball was also attended by the rest of the family of Trump including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, etc. (REUTERS)

3/12The first on the list of inaugural balls was the Commander-in-Chief Ball. The U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend event which included military service members. (REUTERS)

4/12Donald Trump received a sword by a military member as he attends the Commander in Chief Ball in honor of Trump's inauguration in Washington (REUTERS)

5/12President Donald Trump holds a sabre after using it to cut a cake at the Commander in Chief Ball, part of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.The event also included performance from Rascal Flatts and country singer Parker McCollum (AP)

6/12Liberty ball was attended by Donald Trump, Melania Trump, JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos and Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Madison Trump. The event is meant for supporters of the president, (REUTERS)

7/12The event also included performance of Jason Aldean. (AP)

8/12United States Air Force Band also performed at the Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington (REUTERS)

9/12US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance (4th L) and his wife Usha Vance, and Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump (2nd R) and her husband Jared Kushner, dance during the Liberty inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington (AFP)

10/12According to CBS News, Rapper Nelly will also perform at the event. (REUTERS)

11/12Throughout the event, Melania Trump maintained her calm signature composed demeanour and accompanied US President Donald Trump. (AP)