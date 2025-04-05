Dow, S&P 500 suffer historic drop as Trump's reciprocal tariffs trigger global market crash| In Pics 6 Photos . Updated: 05 Apr 2025, 10:45 AM IST Livemint US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement sets off a global market crash, sparking panic selling as investor fears intensify. 1/6On April 2, Donald Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and specific rates for select trading partners. (REUTERS ) 2/6In response, China declared an additional 34% tariff on all U.S. imports. Following this, Trump imposed a matching 34% reciprocal tariff on Chinese goods. (REUTERS ) 3/6After China's announcement, the S&P 500 dropped by 6%, marking its worst weekly performance since March 2020, when the pandemic shook global markets. (Bloomberg ) 4/6The Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2,231 points, or 5.5%, while the Nasdaq composite plummeted 5.8%, falling more than 20% below its December peak. (Bloomberg ) 5/6The U.S. dollar index dropped to a six-month low following Trump's tariff escalation. (PIXABAY ) 6/6Experts believe that US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies reignited fears of a full-scale trade war, which could hamper global economic growth and potentially trigger a worldwide recession. (PIXABAY )