DUSU Elections: ABVP sweeps high-octane polls; Aryan Maan clinches president post — celebrations in pics

Newly elected President of DUSU from ABVP, Aryan Maan, Secretary Kunal Choudhary, Joint Secretary Deepika Jha and Vice President of DUSU Rahul Jhansla from NSUI celebrate their victory in the DUSU elections, at the statue of Swami Vivekanand at the Arts faculty of Delhi University, in New Delhi, on Friday.
ABVP candidates Aryan Maan (president), Govind Tanvar (vice president), Kunal Choudhary (secretary), and Deepika Jha (joint secretary) release their manifesto during a press conference at the Press Club of India in New Delhi.
Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Aryan Maan is a graduate of Hansraj College and is currently pursuing an MA in Library Science at Delhi University and is also an active football player.
While it was a triangular contest, the main battle was between the ABVP and the NSUI – the two parties that have dominated DUSU polls over the years.
Delhi University Students' Union elections: This year, 21 candidates were contesting for the four main student body posts — President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.
ABVP's Deepika Jha celebrates after winning the post of joint secretary in the 2025 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, in New Delhi, on Friday. The RSS-affiliated ABVP bagged three posts in the elections, including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls.
