Earth Hour 2025: From iconic landmarks to city skylines — world goes dark to fight climate change | Photos

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Mar 2025, 11:03 PM IST

Cities across the world marked Earth Hour 2025 by switching off lights at iconic sites and major buildings, including India Gate, Jakarta’s skyline and many other. This global movement highlights the need for urgent climate action and energy conservation, uniting people for a sustainable future.

1/7The iconic India Gate in New Delhi turns off its lights as a striking reminder of the need for climate action and energy conservation. As one of India’s most recognized monuments, its participation in Earth Hour amplifies the message of sustainability on a global scale. (AFP)

2/7Mumbai’s historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, switches off its lights for Earth Hour 2025. This architectural marvel, usually glowing at night, now serves as a powerful symbol of Mumbai’s commitment to energy conservation. (REUTERS)

3/7The grand Victoria Memorial in Kolkata momentarily dims its lights, joining the global movement to promote climate awareness. This historic site, known for its dazzling white marble structure, becomes a beacon of hope for a greener future. (X)

4/7The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad goes dark in solidarity with Earth Hour 2025. By participating in this global initiative, the government complex sends a strong message about the need for urgent environmental action. (X)

5/7The vibrant cityscape of Jakarta dims its lights for Earth Hour 2025, offering a rare view of the bustling metropolis without its usual bright illumination. The blackout serves as a visual reminder of the collective responsibility to protect the planet and conserve energy. (AFP)

6/7The National Assembly building in Seoul joins cities worldwide in observing Earth Hour 2025. As South Korea’s political hub, its participation underscores the importance of sustainability at both national and global levels (AFP)