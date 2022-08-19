Education Loan: Check rates and offers of different banks 8 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 09:13 PM IST Livemint Quality private education in India or abroad requires a huge sum of money and availing education loan is becoming more commonFind out best education loans to students at different interest rate by both private and public banks 1/8The Central Bank of India offers several student loan schemes, with interest rates ranging from 6.85 percent to 9.0 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of the course. (Mint) 2/8The Bank of Baroda provides student loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 7.40 percent to 10.50 percent. (Mint) 3/8The State Bank of India offers student loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 7.50 percent to 10.05 percent depending on the loan amount. (MINT_PRINT) 4/8The Bank of Maharashtra provides education loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 7.70 percent to 8.80 percent depending on the loan amount and institution. (Mint) 5/8The Indian Bank provides education loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.20 percent to 10.20 percent. (Mint) 6/8Punjab National Bank provides student loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 9.90 percent depending on the loan amount and course (Mint) 7/8The Bank of India offers student loans up to 7.5 lakhs at a rate of 1 year MCLR + 1.70 percent, which works out to 9.05 percent, and loans above 7.5 lakhs at a rate of 1 year MCLR + 2.50 percent, which works out to 9.85 percent. (Mint) 8/8The Punjab and Sind Bank provides education loans through a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 10.50 percent depending on the loan amount (Business Standard)