Education Loan: Check rates and offers of different banks

8 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 09:13 PM IST Livemint
  • Quality private education in India or abroad requires a huge sum of money and availing education loan is becoming more common
  • Find out best education loans to students at different interest rate by both private and public banks
The Central Bank of India offers several student loan schemes, with interest rates ranging from 6.85 percent to 9.0 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of the course. (Mint)
The Bank of Baroda provides student loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 7.40 percent to 10.50 percent. (Mint)
The State Bank of India offers student loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 7.50 percent to 10.05 percent depending on the loan amount. (MINT_PRINT)
The Bank of Maharashtra provides education loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 7.70 percent to 8.80 percent depending on the loan amount and institution. (Mint)
The Indian Bank provides education loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.20 percent to 10.20 percent. (Mint)
Punjab National Bank provides student loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 9.90 percent depending on the loan amount and course (Mint)
The Bank of India offers student loans up to 7.5 lakhs at a rate of 1 year MCLR + 1.70 percent, which works out to 9.05 percent, and loans above 7.5 lakhs at a rate of 1 year MCLR + 2.50 percent, which works out to 9.85 percent. (Mint)
The Punjab and Sind Bank provides education loans through a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 10.50 percent depending on the loan amount (Business Standard)
