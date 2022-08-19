Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education Loan: Check rates and offers of different banks

8 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 09:13 PM IST Livemint

  • Quality private education in India or abroad requires a huge sum of money and availing education loan is becoming more common
  • Find out best education loans to students at different interest rate by both private and public banks

1/8The Central Bank of India offers several student loan schemes, with interest rates ranging from 6.85 percent to 9.0 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of the course.
2/8The Bank of Baroda provides student loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 7.40 percent to 10.50 percent.
3/8The State Bank of India offers student loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 7.50 percent to 10.05 percent depending on the loan amount.
4/8The Bank of Maharashtra provides education loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 7.70 percent to 8.80 percent depending on the loan amount and institution.
5/8The Indian Bank provides education loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.20 percent to 10.20 percent.
6/8Punjab National Bank provides student loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 9.90 percent depending on the loan amount and course
7/8The Bank of India offers student loans up to 7.5 lakhs at a rate of 1 year MCLR + 1.70 percent, which works out to 9.05 percent, and loans above 7.5 lakhs at a rate of 1 year MCLR + 2.50 percent, which works out to 9.85 percent.
8/8The Punjab and Sind Bank provides education loans through a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 10.50 percent depending on the loan amount
