Education Loan: Check rates and offers of different banks 8 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 09:13 PM IST Livemint Quality private education in India or abroad requires a huge sum of money and availing education loan is becoming more commonFind out best education loans to students at different interest rate by both private and public banks 1/8The Central Bank of India offers several student loan schemes, with interest rates ranging from 6.85 percent to 9.0 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of the course. < 2/8The Bank of Baroda provides student loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 7.40 percent to 10.50 percent. < 3/8The State Bank of India offers student loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 7.50 percent to 10.05 percent depending on the loan amount. < 4/8The Bank of Maharashtra provides education loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 7.70 percent to 8.80 percent depending on the loan amount and institution. < 5/8The Indian Bank provides education loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.20 percent to 10.20 percent. < 6/8Punjab National Bank provides student loans under a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 9.90 percent depending on the loan amount and course < 7/8The Bank of India offers student loans up to 7.5 lakhs at a rate of 1 year MCLR + 1.70 percent, which works out to 9.05 percent, and loans above 7.5 lakhs at a rate of 1 year MCLR + 2.50 percent, which works out to 9.85 percent. < 8/8The Punjab and Sind Bank provides education loans through a variety of schemes, with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 10.50 percent depending on the loan amount <