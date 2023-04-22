From FIFA stadium's mass prayer to Libya's folk dance, see how the world celebrates Eid 2023

10 Photos . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 09:45 AM IST

As the crescent moon sighting marked the beginning of Eid celebrations across the world, people performed mass prayers, folk dance performances, parades, etc

1/10Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with huge joy throughout India on Saturday. To join the Eid celebrations, Mumbai police resorted to red flowers on Saturday. Mumbai police personnel offered flowers to Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at a ground on Saturday.

2/10Many gulf nations announced to celebrated Eid on Friday. The announcement came after sighting the Crescent moon on Thursday. In Qatar's Doha, people thronged in large number at the Education City Stadium, to perform Eid morning prayer inside it. Notably, Education City Stadium hosted matches during FIFA World cup 2022.

3/10In Indonesia's Sunda Kelapa port, also a major source of livelihood for many, Muslim men attended mass prayers during Eid-ul-Fitr. Home to 231 million Muslims, Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority country.

4/10Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with huge joy and fervour in Manila, Phillipenes as well. Muslim Fillipinos consist around six per cent of the population. Amid offering prayers, making donations, and cooking delicacies, children turned to colourful balloons to enjoy the festival.

5/10Muslims sang religious songs as they paraded around the residential area during Eid celebrations in Balakong, Malaysia on Friday. Notably, religious songs and traditional dance forms are an essential part of any festival

6/10To mark the beginning of Eid-al-Fitr celebrations, Muslims from the Tsotsil Maya ethnic group embrace their loved ones at a mosque in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico. Eid also marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

7/10In Libya, Eid celebrations also calls for tapping feet to the folk music. To mark the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Libyans dressed in traditional costumes to perform folk dance during a carnival Benghazi, Libya on Friday.

8/10In Lebanon, Muslims resorted to dancing as they celebrated the end of the pious month of Ramadan on Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday.

9/10Eid is a festival to spread love, joy and harmony. But, for Turkey, which was struck by two back-to-back massive earthquakes, the festival was more about remembering those who lost their lives due to the quake. On the occasion of Eid, women mourned the victims at the burial site on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Adiyaman on Friday.