Eid al-Adha 2025: Worshippers gather for prayer to honour Islam's holy festival

Eid al-Adha, the second major festival in Islam, is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. The occasion honours Prophet Ibrahim’s faith and the spirit of sacrifice in Islam.

1/6Fireworks illuminate the sky above Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar, as celebrations begin for the first day of Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, on June 6, 2025. (AFP)

2/6Worshippers gather at Delhi's historic Jama Masjid to offer Eid al-Adha prayers in the old city area on June 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

3/6Muslims exit the Jama Masjid after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on June 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

4/6Myanmar Muslims perform ablution at a mosque in Yangon before offering Eid al-Adha prayers on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP)

5/6Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP)