Eid al-Adha 2025: Worshippers gather for prayer to honour Islam’s holy festival| In Photos

6 Photos . Updated: 07 Jun 2025, 10:40 AM IST Livemint

Eid al-Adha, the second major festival in Islam, is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. The occasion honours Prophet Ibrahim’s faith and the spirit of sacrifice in Islam. 

Fireworks illuminate the sky above Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar, as celebrations begin for the first day of Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, on June 6, 2025. (AFP)

1/6Fireworks illuminate the sky above Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar, as celebrations begin for the first day of Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, on June 6, 2025. (AFP)

Worshippers gather at Delhi's historic Jama Masjid to offer Eid al-Adha prayers in the old city area on June 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

2/6Worshippers gather at Delhi's historic Jama Masjid to offer Eid al-Adha prayers in the old city area on June 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

Muslims exit the Jama Masjid after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on June 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

3/6Muslims exit the Jama Masjid after offering Eid al-Adha prayers in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on June 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

Myanmar Muslims perform ablution at a mosque in Yangon before offering Eid al-Adha prayers on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP)

4/6Myanmar Muslims perform ablution at a mosque in Yangon before offering Eid al-Adha prayers on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP)

Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP)

5/6Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP)

A young boy stands next to his father as Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP)

6/6A young boy stands next to his father as Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP)

