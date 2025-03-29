Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Markets come alive with festive fervour, tradition and fun; bazaars swarm with shoppers | Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 29 Mar 2025, 07:40 PM IST

Eid ul-Fitr is more than a festival, it’s the culmination of a month of fasting, reflection and generosity. As Ramadan ends, streets come alive with shopping, food preparations and heartfelt acts of kindness.

1/8After weeks of fasting and reflection during Ramadan, Eid ul-Fitr arrives as a joyous reward. It’s a day of gratitude, festivity, and togetherness, bringing families and communities closer. (Sanjay Sharma)

2/8Across the country, delicate strands of vermicelli are carefully prepared to perfection. This simple yet essential preparation is the first step in making sheer khurma, the rich and creamy dessert that marks the sweetness of Eid. A tradition passed down through generations, it brings families together in both preparation and celebration. (PTI)

3/8Markets overflow with families and friends shopping for clothes, sweets, and gifts, embracing the joy of sharing and celebrating together. (PTI)

4/8From street vendors to small shopkeepers, markets are a reflection of Eid’s essence—community, commerce, and celebration. Every sale is more than a transaction; it’s a shared moment of excitement as people prepare to welcome the joyous day. (Utpal Sarkar )

5/8New clothes, vibrant bangles, and intricate henna designs—every detail adds to the beauty of Eid, reflecting both cultural heritage and personal celebration. (AP)

6/8As Eid draws near, markets dazzle with festive decorations—strings of lights twinkle overhead, a colorful canopy of stalls sway in the breeze, and intricate lights cast a warm glow on the bustling streets. The vibrant atmosphere reflects the joy of the season, inviting shoppers to immerse themselves in the spirit of celebration. (AP)

7/8Amid the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, rows of worshippers bow in prayer, their devotion unshaken by the towering peaks around them. As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, this moment of unity and faith marks the transition from reflection to celebration, welcoming the joy of Eid