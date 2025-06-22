Esfahan, Fordow and Natanz— images of key Iran's nuclear sites where US dropped bombs on June 21

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Jun 2025, 10:14 AM IST

US B-2 bombers struck key Iran's key nuclear sites on Saturday. Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan facilities were attacked in the June 21 airstrike. US President Donald Trump said that a full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.

1/7Israel Defence Forces posted a video on X and said that their military struck nuclear site in Esfahan and in western Iran. (Screengrab @IDF)

2/7The image shows Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) before June 21 attack carried out by US military. In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said that a full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. (Maxar Technologies via AFP)

3/7This satellite image shows vehicles at Iran's Fordo enrichment facility, two days before US joined Israel in its direct campaign against Ayatollah Khamenei-led government. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

4/7This satellite image shows damaged Esfahan nuclear facility after US' B-2 stealth bombers struck the site on June 21. (Screengrab @IDF)

5/7This satellite image shows the Isfahan nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran on June 14, a day after Israel's surprise attack on Iran. (Maxar Technologies via AFP)

6/7The Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran before June 21 airstrike. In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump confirmed that US military completed successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. (Maxar Technologies via AFP)