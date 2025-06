Esfahan, Fordow and Natanz— images of key Iran's nuclear sites where US dropped bombs on June 21

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Jun 2025, 10:14 AM IST

US B-2 bombers struck key Iran's key nuclear sites on Saturday. Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan facilities were attacked in the June 21 airstrike. US President Donald Trump said that a full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.

1/7Israel Defence Forces posted a video on X and said that their military struck nuclear site in Esfahan and in western Iran.

2/7The image shows Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) before June 21 attack carried out by US military. In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said that a full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.

3/7This satellite image shows vehicles at Iran's Fordo enrichment facility, two days before US joined Israel in its direct campaign against Ayatollah Khamenei-led government.

4/7This satellite image shows damaged Esfahan nuclear facility after US' B-2 stealth bombers struck the site on June 21.

5/7This satellite image shows the Isfahan nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran on June 14, a day after Israel's surprise attack on Iran.

6/7The Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran before June 21 airstrike. In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump confirmed that US military completed successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.