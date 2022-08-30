Mumbai Metro line-3 trial run begins | Exclusive photos

Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 02:31 PM IST

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) ... moreThe Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) launched the trial run of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 at Sariput Nagar in Aarey Colony in Mumbai