Mumbai Metro line-3 trial run begins | Exclusive photos

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 02:31 PM IST Tamal Nandi

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) ... more

Making it an easy travel for Mumbaikars, these metro trains are estimated to reduce 35% of overall traffic and help in reducing air and noise pollution. (Alstom)
These trains are built at one of Alstom’s largest urban Rolling Stock manufacturing units in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. This world-class facility has an annual manufacturing capacity of 480 cars, with a strong portfolio of delivering to major Indian and international metro projects.
Themed on ‘Dynamic Fluidism’ that takes inspiration from the city, these trains prioritize high interior density layout to maximize space efficiency, enabling each trainset to carry 3,000 passengers per trip
Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one street-level station.
Alstom is indigenously designing, manufacturing, and commissioning 31 lightweight, fully furnished modern passenger train sets of 8 cars each (248 metro cars) for the 33.5-km long underground stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3.
