Mumbai Metro line-3 trial run begins | Exclusive photos 5 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 02:31 PM IST Tamal Nandi The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) launched the trial run of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 at Sariput Nagar in Aarey Colony in Mumbai 1/5Making it an easy travel for Mumbaikars, these metro trains are estimated to reduce 35% of overall traffic and help in reducing air and noise pollution. < 2/5These trains are built at one of Alstom’s largest urban Rolling Stock manufacturing units in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. This world-class facility has an annual manufacturing capacity of 480 cars, with a strong portfolio of delivering to major Indian and international metro projects. < 3/5Themed on ‘Dynamic Fluidism’ that takes inspiration from the city, these trains prioritize high interior density layout to maximize space efficiency, enabling each trainset to carry 3,000 passengers per trip < 4/5Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one street-level station. < 5/5Alstom is indigenously designing, manufacturing, and commissioning 31 lightweight, fully furnished modern passenger train sets of 8 cars each (248 metro cars) for the 33.5-km long underground stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3. <