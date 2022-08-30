Mumbai Metro line-3 trial run begins | Exclusive photos

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 02:31 PM IST

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) launched the trial run of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 at Sariput Nagar in Aarey Colony in Mumbai

1/5Making it an easy travel for Mumbaikars, these metro trains are estimated to reduce 35% of overall traffic and help in reducing air and noise pollution.

2/5These trains are built at one of Alstom’s largest urban Rolling Stock manufacturing units in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. This world-class facility has an annual manufacturing capacity of 480 cars, with a strong portfolio of delivering to major Indian and international metro projects.

3/5Themed on ‘Dynamic Fluidism’ that takes inspiration from the city, these trains prioritize high interior density layout to maximize space efficiency, enabling each trainset to carry 3,000 passengers per trip

4/5Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one street-level station.