Fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store that you should not download 7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 02:58 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini ChatGPT is an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk backed OpenAI. The chatbot has been making headlines even since its beta launch in December last year. While the company is yet to officially launch the ChatGPT app, many similar apps have emerged on app stores. Here are some apps that you should avoid downloading 1/7ChatGPT - AI Chat With GPT-3 2/7Chatteo - Chat with AI 3/7Chat GPT: AI Chatbot Open Ai 4/7PersonAI - Advanced chatbot 5/7GPT AI Chat - Chatbot Assistant 6/7GPT Chat AI Writing Assistant 7/7Talk GPT - Talk to ChatGPT