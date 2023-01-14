OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store that you should not download

Fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store that you should not download

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 02:58 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini
  • ChatGPT is an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk backed OpenAI. The chatbot has been making headlines even since its beta launch in December last year. While the company is yet to officially launch the ChatGPT app, many similar apps have emerged on app stores. Here are some apps that you should avoid downloading
ChatGPT - AI Chat With GPT-3
1/7ChatGPT - AI Chat With GPT-3
Chatteo - Chat with AI
2/7Chatteo - Chat with AI
Chat GPT: AI Chatbot Open Ai
3/7Chat GPT: AI Chatbot Open Ai
PersonAI - Advanced chatbot
4/7PersonAI - Advanced chatbot
GPT AI Chat - Chatbot Assistant
5/7GPT AI Chat - Chatbot Assistant
GPT Chat AI Writing Assistant
6/7GPT Chat AI Writing Assistant
Talk GPT - Talk to ChatGPT
7/7Talk GPT - Talk to ChatGPT
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout