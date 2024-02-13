Farmers Protest in Delhi: From tear gas to traffic jams | Top pictures

13 Photos . Updated: 13 Feb 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, mainly, re... more Thousands of farmers from Punjab, mainly, resumed their Dilli Chalo protest today, defying heavy security and roadblocks. Talks with government ministers failed to resolve their primary demand - a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

1/13Patiala: An injured farmer being assisted during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_13_2024_000121B) (PTI)

2/13Patiala: Farmers gather at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2024_000120B) (PTI)

3/13Ambala, Feb 13 (ANI): Farmers stage a 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Ambala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Ajay Sharma)

4/13Ambala, Feb 13 (ANI): Women police personnel eat snacks while taking a break during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Ambala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Ajay Sharma)

5/13Catalan regional police forces Mossos d'Esquadra officers cordon off a road as farmers gather during a protest over heavy regulation and cheaper imports, at the entrance of the Mercabarna wholesale market in Barcelona, on February 13, 2024. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (AFP)

6/13New Delhi, Feb 13 (ANI): Razor wire fencing on the Ghazipur border due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma) (Ajay Sharma)

7/13Patiala: Police personnel near Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2024_000115B) (PTI)

8/13Ambala, Feb 13 (ANI): A Nihang sikh gets injured during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Ambala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Ajay Sharma)

9/13New Delhi, Feb 13 (ANI): Commuters pass through the heavy police deployment at the Ghazipur border due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma) (Ajay Sharma)

10/13Farmers marching to New Delhi distribute food near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu, India, Tuesday, Feb.13, 2024. Farmers are marching to the Indian capital asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce. (AP Photo/Rajesh Sachar) (AP)

11/13Farmers on tractors march to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu, India, Tuesday, Feb.13, 2024. Farmers are marching to the Indian capital asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce. (AP Photo/Rajesh Sachar) (AP)

12/13New Delhi, India - Feb. 13, 2024: Traffic congestion at Delhi Meerut Expressway , near Pandav Nagar in East Delhi, due to Delhi Police arrangements for farmers' protest in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)