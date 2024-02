Farmers Protest in Delhi: From tear gas to traffic jams | Top pictures

13 Photos . Updated: 13 Feb 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, mainly, resumed their Dilli Chalo protest today, defying heavy security and roadblocks. Talks with government ministers failed to resolve their primary demand - a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

1/13Patiala: An injured farmer being assisted during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_13_2024_000121B)

2/13Patiala: Farmers gather at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2024_000120B)

3/13Ambala, Feb 13 (ANI): Farmers stage a 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Ambala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

4/13Ambala, Feb 13 (ANI): Women police personnel eat snacks while taking a break during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Ambala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

5/13Catalan regional police forces Mossos d'Esquadra officers cordon off a road as farmers gather during a protest over heavy regulation and cheaper imports, at the entrance of the Mercabarna wholesale market in Barcelona, on February 13, 2024. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

6/13New Delhi, Feb 13 (ANI): Razor wire fencing on the Ghazipur border due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)

7/13Patiala: Police personnel near Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2024_000115B)

8/13Ambala, Feb 13 (ANI): A Nihang sikh gets injured during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Ambala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

9/13New Delhi, Feb 13 (ANI): Commuters pass through the heavy police deployment at the Ghazipur border due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march over various demands, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)

10/13Farmers marching to New Delhi distribute food near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu, India, Tuesday, Feb.13, 2024. Farmers are marching to the Indian capital asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce. (AP Photo/Rajesh Sachar)

11/13Farmers on tractors march to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu, India, Tuesday, Feb.13, 2024. Farmers are marching to the Indian capital asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce. (AP Photo/Rajesh Sachar)

12/13New Delhi, India - Feb. 13, 2024: Traffic congestion at Delhi Meerut Expressway , near Pandav Nagar in East Delhi, due to Delhi Police arrangements for farmers' protest in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)