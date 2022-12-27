FD rates of small finance banks: Star performers of 2022 with returns up to 9% 9 Photos . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 05:58 PM IST Vipul Das Since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised repo rates by 0.35% to 6.25% at its December monetary policy meeting, banks have begun raising interest rates. So, in terms of higher FD rates, these are the small finance banks that were the star performers of the year ending 2022. 1/9Fixed deposit interest rates of small finance banks 2/9Unity Small Finance Bank: The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are in force since 21st November, 2022. As of now, Unity SFB is offering a maximum standard interest rate of 8.50% and 9% for senior citizens on two respective tenors 181 days and 501 days. 3/9Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are in force from December 21, 2022. Based on the recent hike, Suryoday SFB is promising a maximum interest rate of 8.51% for non-senior citizens and 8.76% for senior citizens on a tenor of 999 days. 4/9Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are in force from 5th November, 2022. Currently, Ujjivan SFB is offering a maximum interest rate of 8.00% for non-senior citizens and 8.75% for senior citizens on a tenor of 80 weeks (560 days). 5/9Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are in force from November 21, 2022. Utkarsh SFB is now promising a maximum interest rate of 8.00% for the general public and 8.75% for senior citizens on a tenor of 700 days. 6/9ESAF Small Finance Bank: The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are in force from 15/12/2022. ESAF SFB is now offering a maximum interest rate of 8.00% for the general public and 8.50% for senior citizens on a tenor of 999 days (2 years 8 months & 25 days). 7/9Jana Small Finance Bank: The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are in force from 15th December 2022. Jana SFB is now promising a maximum interest rate of 7.85% for the general public and 8.80% for senior citizens on a tenor of 2 years to 3 years. 8/9Equitas Small Finance Bank: The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are in force from 14th December 2022. Equitas SFB is now promising a maximum interest rate of 8% for the general public and 8.50% for senior citizens on a tenor of 888 days. 9/9Fincare Small Finance Bank: The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are in force from 16th December. Fincare SFB is now offering a maximum interest rate of 8% for the general public and 8.50% for senior citizens on a tenor of 1000 days.