FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Faces you won't see in the tournament and why | In pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Jun 2025, 01:49 PM IST

FIFA Club World Cup 2020 happening in the United States has one billion dollars of prize money on the line but will be missing some of the game's star names this year. Here's why:

1/5Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest icons in the world of football, plays for Al Nassr but won't be a part of the Club World Cup because his Saudi team could not make it. Even though he had the choice to switch to another team just for the event, he decided to stay where he is. (X)

2/5Neymar Jr, a football star from Brazil who plays with Santos. He moved back to an older team due to an injury. His absence is not just a loss on the field, but also bad for ticket sales and promotions, since fans love him. (REUTERS)

3/5Mohamed Salah, a top player from Brazil who plays for Liverpool. His team did great in their local competition, but could not qualify for this tournament because of complicated rules. (AFP)

4/5Lamine Yamal, a 17-year-old football sensation from Spain, who many say could be the next Messi. His team, Barcelona, also didn’t qualify, so he’ll miss this big stage, including a possible match against Lionel Messi, the legendary player he’s often compared to. (REUTERS)