Filmmaker Chandra Barot dies at 86: Don, Purab Aur Pashchim, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, more — Iconic films by the director

5 Photos . Updated: 20 Jul 2025, 02:04 PM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

Director Chandra Barot passed away at the age of 86 on July 20. The veteran filmmaker had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years and was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital.

Chandra Barot served as the assistant director to Manoj Kumar directorial movie Purab Aur Pachhim. (X @Shivam Patil)

1/5Chandra Barot served as the assistant director to Manoj Kumar directorial movie Purab Aur Pachhim. (X @Shivam Patil)

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan with director Chandra Barot during shoot of the third highest-grossing Indian film of 1978 — Don. (X @MosesSapir)

2/5Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan with director Chandra Barot during shoot of the third highest-grossing Indian film of 1978 — Don. (X @MosesSapir)

Chandra Barot helmed film ‘Pyar Bhara Dil’ starring Neela and Tushar Vora was released in 1991. (X @Subhash Shirdhonkar)

3/5Chandra Barot helmed film ‘Pyar Bhara Dil’ starring Neela and Tushar Vora was released in 1991. (X @Subhash Shirdhonkar)

In the movie ‘Yaadgar,’ starring Manoj Kumar, Nutan, Pran, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Kamini Kaushal and Rajnath, Chandra Barot worked as assistant director. (Instagram @Farhan Akhtar)

4/5In the movie ‘Yaadgar,’ starring Manoj Kumar, Nutan, Pran, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Kamini Kaushal and Rajnath, Chandra Barot worked as assistant director. (Instagram @Farhan Akhtar)

In the Manoj Kumar directorial movie ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan,' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, Chandra Barot worked as assistant director.  (X @Subhash Shirdhonkar)

5/5In the Manoj Kumar directorial movie ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan,' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, Chandra Barot worked as assistant director.  (X @Subhash Shirdhonkar)

