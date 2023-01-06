OPEN APP
Home / Photos / First look: Samsung Galaxy F04

First look: Samsung Galaxy F04

7 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 07:03 PM IST Livemint
  • Samsung Galaxy F04 is the company’s first phone of 2022. It is a budget category device that can be purchased via Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy F04 comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor
1/7Samsung Galaxy F04 comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution
2/7The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution
Samsung Galaxy F04 houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support
3/7Samsung Galaxy F04 houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support
The handset packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage capacity
4/7The handset packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage capacity
It runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 12 operating system
5/7It runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 12 operating system
For selfies, the device comes with a 5MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture
6/7For selfies, the device comes with a 5MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture
Samsung Galaxy F04 has a dual rear camera with 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor
7/7Samsung Galaxy F04 has a dual rear camera with 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout