First look: Samsung Galaxy F04

First look: Samsung Galaxy F04

7 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 07:03 PM IST Livemint

  • Samsung Galaxy F04 is the company’s first phone of 2022. It is a budget category device that can be purchased via Flipkart.

1/7Samsung Galaxy F04 comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor
2/7The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution
3/7Samsung Galaxy F04 houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support
4/7The handset packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage capacity
5/7It runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 12 operating system
6/7For selfies, the device comes with a 5MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture
7/7Samsung Galaxy F04 has a dual rear camera with 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor