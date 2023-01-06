First look: Samsung Galaxy F04 7 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 07:03 PM IST Livemint Samsung Galaxy F04 is the company’s first phone of 2022. It is a budget category device that can be purchased via Flipkart. 1/7Samsung Galaxy F04 comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor 2/7The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution 3/7Samsung Galaxy F04 houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support 4/7The handset packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage capacity 5/7It runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 12 operating system 6/7For selfies, the device comes with a 5MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture 7/7Samsung Galaxy F04 has a dual rear camera with 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor