Business News/ Photos / Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023: Best gift ideas for 'Friendship Day'

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023: Best gift ideas for 'Friendship Day'

5 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 04:43 PM IST Livemint
  • Here are some of the best tech gift ideas for Friendship Day 2023
boAt Stone 350: This Bluetooth speaker is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,399. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,250 on orders of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 and above. It produces power output of 10 W, houses 2200 mAh battery and comes with a charging cable. (Flipkart)
 Fire-Boltt Talk: This Bluetooth calling smartwatch is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,399. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,250 on orders of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 and above. It features SPO2 tracking and monitors heart rate. (Flipkart)
Mi 3i Power Bank: It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,999. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,250 on orders of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 and above. This power bank has a battery storage capacity of 20000mAh and it takes 6.9 hours to charge with 18W charger. (Flipkart)
 boAt Airdopes 131: These TWS earphones are priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>799. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,250 on orders of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 and above. It offers up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge. (Flipkart)
 boAt Rockerz 510 Bluetooth Headset: It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,099. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,250 on orders of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 and above. It offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. (Flipkart)
