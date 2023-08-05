Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023: Best gift ideas for 'Friendship Day' 5 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 04:43 PM IST Livemint Here are some of the best tech gift ideas for Friendship Day 2023 1/5boAt Stone 350: This Bluetooth speaker is priced at ₹1,399. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1,250 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. It produces power output of 10 W, houses 2200 mAh battery and comes with a charging cable. (Flipkart) 2/5 Fire-Boltt Talk: This Bluetooth calling smartwatch is priced at ₹1,399. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1,250 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. It features SPO2 tracking and monitors heart rate. (Flipkart) 3/5Mi 3i Power Bank: It is priced at ₹1,999. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1,250 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This power bank has a battery storage capacity of 20000mAh and it takes 6.9 hours to charge with 18W charger. (Flipkart) 4/5 boAt Airdopes 131: These TWS earphones are priced at ₹799. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1,250 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. It offers up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge. (Flipkart) 5/5 boAt Rockerz 510 Bluetooth Headset: It is priced at ₹1,099. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to ₹1,250 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. It offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. (Flipkart)