Business News/ Photos / Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023: Best gift ideas for 'Friendship Day'

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2023: Best gift ideas for 'Friendship Day'

5 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 04:43 PM IST Livemint

  • Here are some of the best tech gift ideas for Friendship Day 2023

1/5boAt Stone 350: This Bluetooth speaker is priced at 1,399. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to 1,250 on orders of 5,000 and above. It produces power output of 10 W, houses 2200 mAh battery and comes with a charging cable.
2/5 Fire-Boltt Talk: This Bluetooth calling smartwatch is priced at 1,399. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to 1,250 on orders of 5,000 and above. It features SPO2 tracking and monitors heart rate.
3/5Mi 3i Power Bank: It is priced at 1,999. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to 1,250 on orders of 5,000 and above. This power bank has a battery storage capacity of 20000mAh and it takes 6.9 hours to charge with 18W charger.
4/5 boAt Airdopes 131: These TWS earphones are priced at 799. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to 1,250 on orders of 5,000 and above. It offers up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge.
5/5 boAt Rockerz 510 Bluetooth Headset: It is priced at 1,099. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, up to 1,250 on orders of 5,000 and above. It offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.
