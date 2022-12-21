OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Flipkart sale: Deals on 4K smart TVs under 40,000

Flipkart sale: Deals on 4K smart TVs under 40,000

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 05:45 PM IST Livemint
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ends today. If you are planning to buy a new smart TV, then the e-tailer is giving exciting discounts on smart TVs from different brands. Here we bring you a list of 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs that you can buy
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series | It has 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The 43-inch model is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,990 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. 
1/6Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series | It has 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The 43-inch model is available at 31,990 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. 
LG UQ7500 Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV | It comes with a 43-inch display and is up for purchase at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,990 on Flipkart. 
2/6LG UQ7500 Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV | It comes with a 43-inch display and is up for purchase at 30,990 on Flipkart. 
Blaupunkt QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV | The TV comes with a display size of 50-inch and is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,999 onwards on Flipkart
3/6Blaupunkt QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV | The TV comes with a display size of 50-inch and is available at 35,999 onwards on Flipkart
Mi X Series Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV | It is offered in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. Its 50-inch model is selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,999 on Flipkart.
4/6Mi X Series Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV | It is offered in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. Its 50-inch model is selling at 32,999 on Flipkart.
OnePlus Y1S Pro | The smart TV is selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,99 on Flipkart. It comes with a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. 
5/6OnePlus Y1S Pro | The smart TV is selling at 39,99 on Flipkart. It comes with a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. 
Nokia 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV |  This Nokia smart TV is currently available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34,999 in the Flipkart sale. 
6/6Nokia 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV |  This Nokia smart TV is currently available at 34,999 in the Flipkart sale. 
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout