Flipkart sale: Deals on 4K smart TVs under ₹40,000 6 Photos . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 05:45 PM IST Livemint Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ends today. If you are planning to buy a new smart TV, then the e-tailer is giving exciting discounts on smart TVs from different brands. Here we bring you a list of 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs that you can buy 1/6Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series | It has 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The 43-inch model is available at ₹31,990 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. 2/6LG UQ7500 Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV | It comes with a 43-inch display and is up for purchase at ₹30,990 on Flipkart. 3/6Blaupunkt QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV | The TV comes with a display size of 50-inch and is available at ₹35,999 onwards on Flipkart 4/6Mi X Series Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV | It is offered in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. Its 50-inch model is selling at ₹32,999 on Flipkart. 5/6OnePlus Y1S Pro | The smart TV is selling at ₹39,99 on Flipkart. It comes with a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. 6/6Nokia 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV | This Nokia smart TV is currently available at ₹34,999 in the Flipkart sale.