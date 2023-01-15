OPEN APP
Flipkart sale: Smartphones you can consider buying under 20,000

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 01:13 PM IST Livemint

The Big Saving Days sale is now live on Flipkart. ... more

Vivo T1X | Vivo T1X comes with a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,999. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.
Moto G72 | The smartphone is available at a discounted price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,999. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor.
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G | The smartphone is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,999 onwards. It boasts of a 108MP primary camera.
Poco X4 Pro 5G | The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 16MP camera at the front.
Oppo F19 | The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and can be purchased at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,990 onwards.
Realme 10 Pro 5G | The phone’s base model is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,999. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.
