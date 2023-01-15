Flipkart sale: Smartphones you can consider buying under ₹ 20,000

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Share Via

The Big Saving Days sale is now live on Flipkart. ... moreThe Big Saving Days sale is now live on Flipkart. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone under ₹20,000, then here are 10 options that you can consider buying